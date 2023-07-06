Cycle promotion classed as a Class MA transport impact
An inspector has clarified the scope of transport impacts that may be considered under permitted development Class MA prior approval matters, refusing an application for an award of costs against a London borough council for seeking promotion of sustainable modes of transport and cycle parking provision in a scheme to change the use of a vehicle workshop to four flats.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.