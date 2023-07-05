Solar farm contravenes Welsh biodiversity stepwise policy
Welsh ministers have overturned an inspector’s recommendation to grant permission for a nationally significant solar farm proposal, citing the failure of the applicant to follow national policy and consider reasonable alternative sites with less impact on biodiversity than the proposed location within a site of special scientific interest close to international designations of ecological importance.
