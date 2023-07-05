Room 106, ep53: The implications of Labour’s green belt plans, why a clergyman’s wife was referred to police, and plans to boost council planning recruits
Listen as the award-winning Planning team explore the most important news of the past fortnight, including Labour's plans aimed at tackling the housing crisis and a government scheme to entice more graduates into local planning departments.
