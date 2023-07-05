Permanent moorings secured on basis of unmet need

Planning permission had been granted in 2018 by an inspector, for two residential moorings subject to a condition restricting occupation to named individuals and for a period of two years, on the basis that permanent moorings conflicted with the development plan but a temporary permission was justified to allow time for suitable alternative accommodation to be found given the appellants’ personal mental health circumstances.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.