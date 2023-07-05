Permanent moorings secured on basis of unmet need
Planning permission had been granted in 2018 by an inspector, for two residential moorings subject to a condition restricting occupation to named individuals and for a period of two years, on the basis that permanent moorings conflicted with the development plan but a temporary permission was justified to allow time for suitable alternative accommodation to be found given the appellants’ personal mental health circumstances.
