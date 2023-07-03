LGA urges retention of ‘population health considerations’ in new post-Brexit environmental assessment regime
The government must ensure that "population health considerations" are embedded in its new system to replace the existing EU-derived environmental assessment regimes and must clarify how new environmental policies will be "mainstreamed" in national planning policy, umbrella body the Local Government Association (LGA) has said.
