Court of Appeal finds that inspector's decision 'failed to meet the standard required' in upholding quashing of consent for 475 homes
An inspector's approval of 475 homes on an unallocated site was rightly overturned due to an error when considering the scheme's likely impact on a nearby national park, the Court of Appeal has ruled, finding that the official "failed to meet the standard required".
