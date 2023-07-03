High Court decides that 'nutrient neutrality' rules apply to discharge of planning conditions
The High Court has decided that government rules aiming to mitigate the impact of nutrient pollution on protected waterways apply to the discharge of planning conditions as well as the earlier permission stage and that the legal basis of the requirements in European Union law still stands despite Brexit.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.