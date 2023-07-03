High Court decides that 'nutrient neutrality' rules apply to discharge of planning conditions

The High Court has decided that government rules aiming to mitigate the impact of nutrient pollution on protected waterways apply to the discharge of planning conditions as well as the earlier permission stage and that the legal basis of the requirements in European Union law still stands despite Brexit.

by Court reporter

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £440 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.