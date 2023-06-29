Last remains of listed building setting in densely developed urban area defended
An inspector found in favour of an appellant on occupier living conditions in a proposed two-storey upwards extension to provide four flats in a London borough but refused permission due to harm to the setting of a nearby terrace of listed buildings and lack of legal agreement to secure the car-free aspect of the development .
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.