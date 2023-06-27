Standard Method has no bearing on joint council housing supply strategy
Granting outline permission for up to 48 houses on unallocated land outside the settlement boundary of a Gloucestershire village, a second inspector has ruled out a council’s claim that land within its administrative boundary allocated in a joint plan to meet the housing needs of neighbouring authorities could now be counted towards its own supply under the Standard Method.
