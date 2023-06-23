High Court dismisses campaigners' challenge to ministerial consent for Sizewell C plant
The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge by campaigners to a secretary of state consent for the Sizewell C nuclear power station, finding that five of the seven grounds of challenge - which focused on the adequacy of the water supply for the project and its environmental impacts - were "totally without merit".
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.