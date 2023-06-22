Why developers are in planning limbo awaiting new rules requiring second staircases in high-rise flats
The government has consulted on fire safety proposals requiring a second staircase in new residential schemes over 30 metres in height but has not yet published its updated regulations. The uncertainty has resulted in developers pausing plans for more than 100,000 new homes, according to researchers.
