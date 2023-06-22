Why developers are in planning limbo awaiting new rules requiring second staircases in high-rise flats

The government has consulted on fire safety proposals requiring a second staircase in new residential schemes over 30 metres in height but has not yet published its updated regulations. The uncertainty has resulted in developers pausing plans for more than 100,000 new homes, according to researchers.

by David Blackman

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £440 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.