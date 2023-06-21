Room 106, ep51: How Gove is factoring design considerations into his decisions, more fallout from the May local elections and government promises of more planning support for farm diversification

Listen as the Planning team discusses the key news of the past fortnight, including what a decision by the housing secretary to call in a 200-home reserved matters application tells us about his approach to design matters and the verdict on Jeremy Clarkson’s planning appeal.

