Gove backs Policy Exchange report calling for planners to use Ofsted-style ‘placemaking matrix’ to assess development quality
The housing secretary has endorsed a report by influential think tank Policy Exchange that proposes the creation of a new “placemaking matrix” that would provide a detailed Ofsted-style checklist for planners to assess the quality of new schemes during the application process.
