Gove reins in four councils’ efforts to block commercial-to-resi permitted development right
The housing secretary has intervened to modify bids by four councils across London and the Home Counties to disapply a controversial commercial-to-residential permitted development (PD) right in parts of their area, with the minister claiming the authorities had not taken a "sufficiently targeted approach" in their proposals.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.