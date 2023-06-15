How a court judgment clarifies the relationship between planning gain agreements and applications to vary consents
The High Court has blocked a housebuilder’s bid to avoid delivering a footbridge that was agreed as part of a housing scheme planning permission. Experts say the judgment reminds local authorities to take care when drafting section 106 legal agreements and is a warning to developers not to over-promise.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.