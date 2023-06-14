Eight authorities threatened by Gove for poor performance remain at risk of designation

Some seven of the ten authorities that were threatened with designation by the secretary of state earlier this year for failing to meet government targets for the speed of their decision making have reported improvements in their performance, but just two have risen above the government’s threshold for designation.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.