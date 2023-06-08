Housing Land Supply Watch: Council ordered to pay developer's costs after inspector finds it ‘behaved unreasonably’ in land supply calculation
An inspector has overturned a council’s refusal of a greenfield housing scheme after finding its approach to calculating its five-year housing land supply was a “departure from the spatial distribution of housing” in its adopted development plan and ordered the authority to cover the appellant’s costs.
