Housing Land Supply Watch: Council ordered to pay developer's costs after inspector finds it ‘behaved unreasonably’ in land supply calculation

An inspector has overturned a council’s refusal of a greenfield housing scheme after finding its approach to calculating its five-year housing land supply was a “departure from the spatial distribution of housing” in its adopted development plan and ordered the authority to cover the appellant’s costs.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.