How a green belt homes approval indicates the growing importance that inspectors are attaching to housing need
An inspector’s approval of 100 homes on green belt land in Surrey indicates the growing importance of housing need in creating the "very special circumstances" required to make such projects acceptable, say practitioners, as well as the dangers of councils delaying their plan preparation work.
