Council to reconsider green belt housing approval following legal challenge in wake of ‘sleeping member’ complaint
A Home Counties authority will reconsider its consent for a green belt housing scheme following a legal challenge to its decision to rescind an initial refusal of the project in response to the developer’s complaint about a “sleeping” committee member, according to the claimant.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.