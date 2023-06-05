House extension threshold breach held harmful to property affordability
Following a decision of the High Court to quash a previous appeal decision, a second inspector has also refused to interfere with conditions imposed on a planning permission relating to a dwelling in the New Forest national park, which sought to ensure that the mix and affordability of housing was not unacceptably impacted.
