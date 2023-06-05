Chancellor announces fresh national policy and guidance changes to boost research and development sector

The government is to consult on changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) to make local planning authorities "pay particular regard to R&D needs", and will update planning guidance to ensure councils "take fuller account of the commercial land needs of businesses and better plan for inward and high value investment", it has been announced.

by Michael Donnelly

