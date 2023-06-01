Labour intends to pass law allowing councils to CPO land without taking account of ‘hope value’
A future Labour government would legislate to grant councils new compulsory purchase order (CPO) powers that would allow them to buy land to develop without taking account of the increase in value caused by a grant of planning permission if they can show that it is in the public interest to do so, party sources have confirmed.
