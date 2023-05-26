The authorities with the highest approval (and refusal) rates for large householder extensions under permitted development

An authority in the West Midlands received and approved more applications for large householder extensions than any other English planning authority in 2022, accounting for more than five per cent of the applications submitted in England, according to government data.

by Samantha Eckford and Joe Richardson

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.