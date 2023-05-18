Labour ‘considers easing planning rules on green belt development’
The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly considering changing planning rules to make it easier for councils “to build on certain areas of green belt land if they see fit”, while the shadow planning minister has said the party would allow the development of “more low-quality, brownfield land within the green belt to meet local housing need”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.