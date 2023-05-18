Junior PINS appeal officers can make appeal recommendations to inspectors, Court of Appeal rules
It is fair for recently graduated appeal planning officers (APOs) to make recommendations to more experienced planning inspectors, the Court of Appeal has ruled in reversing a High Court judgment that had ordered an appeal to be redetermined due to an APO making an "initial planning judgment" on the case.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.