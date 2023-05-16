TRANSCRIPT: Room 106, ep37: How councils could raise fees by 35 per cent under government proposals, what we know about Labour’s intentions for the planning system, and the implications of a court ruling for prior approval of upward extensions
Read the full transcript of the 37th episode of Room 106 covering some of the most important proposed changes to planning policy, plus key news from past week.
