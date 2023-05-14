Rural exception houses rejected as local needs met by neighbourhood plan
Outline plans for twelve dwellings on part of a field next to a rural service centre village in Bedfordshire have been refused, an inspector finding local affordable housing needs adequately catered for in a neighbourhood plan and no justification for a development outside the defined settlement boundary based on borough-wide needs.
