Housebuilder's reduced plan for 1,100-home regeneration of decaying shopping centre approved

A city council has approved scaled-back plans for the controversial 1,100-home redevelopment of an eyesore shopping centre after the authority’s economic developer manager warned that failure to do so would send a “negative message” about the area to investors, while planning officers said the scheme would help address a housing land supply shortfall.

by David Blackman