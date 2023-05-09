Government proposes amending bill to allow councils to use CIL and section 106 receipts to prepare for new levy
The government has tabled amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that would allow councils to use funds from the current system of developer contributions to support the “transition” to the proposed new infrastructure levy, which a minister has described as representing a “significant change” from the existing regime.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.