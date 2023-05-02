Labour will ‘enforce requirements on areas to build in line with local housing need’, says Starmer
The Labour Party has said it would “reintroduce” the requirement for councils to meet their local housing need when planning for new homes and “reverse” the government’s recent controversial national policy changes as part of a series of “robust reforms to the planning system” to boost housing delivery.
