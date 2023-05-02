Labour will ‘enforce requirements on areas to build in line with local housing need’, says Starmer

The Labour Party has said it would “reintroduce” the requirement for councils to meet their local housing need when planning for new homes and “reverse” the government’s recent controversial national policy changes as part of a series of “robust reforms to the planning system” to boost housing delivery.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.