The authorities that received and approved the most PD applications for barn conversions in 2022 - and those with the highest refusal rates
An authority in South West England received and approved significantly more applications for agricultural-to-residential conversions than any other authority in England in 2022, but also refused all such applications where it had the power to do so, according to government data.
