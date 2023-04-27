Local Plan Watch: The 26 authorities that have paused or delayed their local plans since the government announced housing need changes
A total of 26 English local planning authorities have paused or delayed work on their local plans since levelling up secretary Michael Gove promised to introduce "new flexibilities" in the way that councils apply the government’s local housing need figures in December.
