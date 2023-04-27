Why government plans to tighten planning rules on short-term lets may have the opposite effect
The government is consulting on creating a new planning use class to help local authorities clamp down on a proliferation of Airbnb-style short-term housing lets. But accompanying proposals for a new permitted development right could actually liberalise the situation in some places, say experts.
