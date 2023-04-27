Planning director says shared services agreement with neighbour meant council had ‘no staff for its own local plan’
An agreement between two neighbouring authorities to share a range of planning services has come to an end after a planning director in one of the councils said it resulted in them having “no staff to do our own local plans”, while a councillor in another described the move as a “bombshell”.
