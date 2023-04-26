Room 106, ep44: Why councils need to consider future development when assessing infrastructure applications intended to support it, plus key news from the past week
Listen as the Planning team dives into a recent court judgment with lessons for any applications for infrastructure intended to support large scale housing development and rounds up the most important news stories of the past week.
