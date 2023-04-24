Sunak says proposed changes to planning system followed Tory member opposition to central housing figures
The Prime Minister has said the government’s move to water down the requirement for councils to follow centrally-issued local housing need figures in their local plans was a result of opposition from “thousands” of Tory party members and claimed the proposed new planning system will “strike a better balance”.
