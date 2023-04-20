Housing Land Supply Watch: Deliverability issues with draft strategy sites means position is below five years, developers claim
A housing land supply position set out in an emerging local plan, which is currently undergoing examination, is being contested by a consortium of developers, who argue that many of the sites included are not deliverable and that additional green belt sites are required to meet local housing need.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.