Housing Land Supply Watch: Deliverability issues with draft strategy sites means position is below five years, developers claim

A housing land supply position set out in an emerging local plan, which is currently undergoing examination, is being contested by a consortium of developers, who argue that many of the sites included are not deliverable and that additional green belt sites are required to meet local housing need.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.