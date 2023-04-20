CIL Watch: Council slashes brownfield housing charges after inspector warns of 'risk' to delivery of a third of planned homes

An Essex authority has adopted a new community infrastructure levy (CIL) charging schedule after slashing the proposed rates for brownfield land housing in a large part of the borough following an inspector’s warning that the original charges would put one third of the council’s intended housing delivery “at risk”.

by Joe Richardson

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.