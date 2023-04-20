CIL Watch: Council slashes brownfield housing charges after inspector warns of 'risk' to delivery of a third of planned homes
An Essex authority has adopted a new community infrastructure levy (CIL) charging schedule after slashing the proposed rates for brownfield land housing in a large part of the borough following an inspector’s warning that the original charges would put one third of the council’s intended housing delivery “at risk”.
