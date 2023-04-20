Room 106, ep43: The government’s new plans for short-term lets and why some councils and developers have been getting into trouble with inspectors and in the courts
Listen as the Planning team explores how the government plans to give local authorities more control over the conversion of homes into short-term lets, implications of the secretary of state’s rejection of an application for 165 homes, and the most important news of the past fortnight.
