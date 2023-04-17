DLUHC says new ‘urgent Crown development’ powers to bypass councils will be used ‘sparingly’
The government has said that new powers in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill (LURB) that would allow "urgent" development on crown land to be approved by ministers without local authority consent - which media reports have said could include asylum seeker accommodation - will be used "sparingly".
