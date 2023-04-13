Housing minister overrules inspector to refuse 165-home scheme over AONB harm
The housing minister has overruled the recommendation of a planning inspector and rejected a housebuilder’s plans for a 165-home scheme with a 21 per cent biodiversity net gain on the grounds that its benefits were not “exceptional” enough to justify the harm it would cause to an area of outstanding natural beauty.
