Housing minister overrules inspector to refuse 165-home scheme over AONB harm

The housing minister has overruled the recommendation of a planning inspector and rejected a housebuilder’s plans for a 165-home scheme with a 21 per cent biodiversity net gain on the grounds that its benefits were not “exceptional” enough to justify the harm it would cause to an area of outstanding natural beauty.

by Samantha Eckford

