Inspector slams council members’ ‘disturbing lack of awareness of basic planning procedure’ in refusing HMO expansions
A planning inspector has described a council’s planning committee members as “demonstrating a “disturbing lack of awareness of basic planning procedure and law” in refusing plans to expand three houses in multiple occupancy (HMO) against officers' advice and described delays in dealing with the applications as “appalling”.
