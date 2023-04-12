Room 106, ep42: Your guide to the government’s new Infrastructure Levy plans, plus the consultancies with the highest proportion of female planners
Listen as the Planning team cover the key details of government policy and what they mean for planning applicants, authorities and developers, plus what our latest survey results tell us about career progression for female planners in consultancies.
