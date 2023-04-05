Room 106, ep41: More levelling-up bill amendments, planning applications plunge to new lows, and the government outlines how it will implement developer planning prohibitions over unsafe buildings

Join the Planning team as they highlight what you need to know about the latest amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill as it passes through the House of Lords, delve into why planning applications have plunged to a record low, and round up more key news from the past fortnight

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.