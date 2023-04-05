Room 106, ep41: More levelling-up bill amendments, planning applications plunge to new lows, and the government outlines how it will implement developer planning prohibitions over unsafe buildings

Join the Planning team as they highlight what you need to know about the latest amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill as it passes through the House of Lords, delve into why planning applications have plunged to a record low, and round up more key news from the past fortnight