Council cites planning breach in legal action against Home Office plan to house asylum seekers at ex-RAF base

A council has launched legal action against the Home Office's plans to house 2,000 asylum seekers at a former RAF base in its area, claiming the government department does not have the appropriate planning permission to do so and the move would derail a major regeneration scheme.

by Toby Porter

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.