Why some question whether the new infrastructure levy will ever see the light of day

Experts say the government’s desire to avoid introducing perverse incentives resulting from its new infrastructure levy has led to the creation of a highly complex system requiring a very long implementation period. With the Labour Party pledging to scrap it, some question whether it will ever be introduced nationally.

by Joey Gardiner

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.