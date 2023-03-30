Sustainable tourist facility permitted in national park countryside
An inspector has approved 60 tourist eco lodges, electric vehicle charging facilities, café and farm shop at a road interchange in a Hampshire national park, ruling it would not detract from the park’s landscape and scenic beauty and was not a major development that should be refused other than in exceptional circumstances.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.