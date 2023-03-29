The authorities that have approved the most 'class MA' commercial-to-resi applications - and those with the highest refusal rates

An East Midlands authority received more applications for the new commercial to residential permitted development right in the first year of its use than any other authority, but refused the majority of applications it received, while the number of applications submitted to English planning authorities each quarter has more than doubled since the introduction of the right.

by Samantha Eckford and Joe Richardson