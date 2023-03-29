Poultry depot caravans dismissed as near special area of conservation

A proposal to provide workers accommodation in connection with a business which provided services to poultry businesses operating in Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridge was dismissed due to significant environmental harm resulting from the adverse effect on the integrity of designated sites contrary to the requirements of the Habitat Regulations.

