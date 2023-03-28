Room 106, ep40: How national planning policy changes would affect the potential for denser development, plus the key news of the past week
Listen as the Planning team takes a deep dive into the implications of proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework regarding development density, including what it means for applicants wishing to densify schemes and how objectors could demonstrate that a scheme is out of character
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.